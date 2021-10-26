BART officials on Tuesday announced plans to reopen restrooms at two of the transit agency’s busiest train stations — 19th Street Oakland and Powell Street in downtown San Francisco.
The station restrooms are set to reopen in February for the first time in more than 20 years after BART closed them and ones at several other stations, citing safety concerns following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The restrooms will be staffed with attendants for at least three month, agency officials said.
BART’s Board of Directors on Thursday will also hear from the agency’s general manager Bob Powers about restroom reopening plans for eight other stations around the system that closed them following 9/11.
A staff report for the meeting outlines funding and work needed to open the other stations, including $600,000 in capital funds needed to reopen Lake Merritt and Montgomery stations as planned by the summer of 2022.
Other station restrooms that remain closed at Downtown Berkeley, Embarcadero, Civic Center, 12th Street Oakland, 16th Street Mission and 24th Street Mission stations have timelines further out, with $14 million being the estimated funding needing to be found to reopen all closed restrooms, according to BART.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.