OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 50-year-old matriarch of the Oakland Zoo's African elephant herd died suddenly long after surpassing the 17-year median lifespan for such elephants in captivity.
Zoo officials announced the death Wednesday, saying they found M'Dunda collapsed in the elephant habitat, and she died Tuesday before vets could help her.
They said the elephant showed no signs of medical issues despite her advanced age.
The University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine will determine the cause of death.
M'Dunda was the third oldest African elephant in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo.
She came to the Oakland Zoo in 1993 from the San Diego Zoo and quickly built a reputation as gentle and kind. She celebrated her 50th birthday in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.