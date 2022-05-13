Stella

Stella

Stella is a rockstar, full stop. This 2-year-old spayed female Siberian husky is magnificently cool with glacier blue eyes. Stella is easy going and loves nothing more than long leisurely walks to take in the sights and sounds. Did we mention she also has superb leash manners? As a husky, she does like to serenade her favorite people with the renowned husky howl, and she has the spirited energy typical of her breed. Stella’s favorite activities are mostly snuggling and eating. Interested in adding a gorgeous canine to your life? Ask for Stella ID# A904692. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Stella. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

