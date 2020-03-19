School communities across the Peninsula rallied to raise money and assist students and families needing help while their daily routine is disrupted by the shelter-in-place order combating spread of the novel coronavirus.
Education foundations in Redwood City, East Palo and surrounding cities raised a combined nearly $350,000 to purchase gift cards, provide housing assistance and support social services in their communities.
Meanwhile, others directed families to local aid programs, helped students prepare for remote learning arrangements, served meals on campus and a variety of other efforts meant to ease an otherwise challenging time.
Jason Galisatus, executive director of the Redwood City Education Foundation, said his organization supporting families in the local elementary school district has raised at least $220,000 since Friday.
A portion of the money finances a district gift card program available to families facing extreme hardship due to the shelter-in-place order and other challenges associated with the virus outbreak.
He said the gift cards can be exchanged for food, medication, gas or other vital provisions which may be otherwise hard to come by during a prolonged period of interrupted work.
Recognizing that 60% of the district students qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch programs, and in some communities that figure can rise as high as 90%, Galisatus said the supplemental assistance can be vital.
“The district does have a lot of families who need support even in a time when we are not in crisis, who are now just going to be particularly effected,” he said.
The donations also pay toward a city program offering housing assistance to families facing displacement. Recipients can spend it on rent, loan dues, utilities or other bills which could threaten a family’s stability if unpaid.
Galisatus said the contributions flowed in from hundreds of donors since Friday, March 13, when schools across the county shuttered campuses to stem the spread of the contagious and lethal virus.
The foundation worked closely with city and school district officials to assure the fundraising feeds programs meeting the most immediate needs, said Galisatus, who suggested those funding targets could change as the crisis evolves.
“We want to remain flexible to spend the money where there is that need,” he said.
Colleen Sullivan, executive director with the San Mateo-Foster City Education Foundation, said her organization is taking cues from Redwood City on ways to best help students.
Noting the foundation’s fundraising arm is not as mighty as its counterpart to the south, Sullivan said officials are largely focused on connecting families with community agencies positioned to provide swift assistance. Arranging child care services has been another point of emphasis, said Sullivan, but more comprehensive planning is due.
“We are still trying to figure out exactly what ways would be most effective to support our families weathering this very strange time,” she said.
In the Ravenswood Elementary School District, serving students from East Palo Alto, east Menlo Park and surrounding communities, executive director Jenna Wachtel Pronovost said the education foundation raised $130,000.
A portion of money is also set aside to purchase gift cards, and representatives are connecting families with food assistance programs such as Second Harvest Food Bank and the Ecumenical Hunger Program in East Palo Alto as well.
Furthermore, the foundation is helping families coordinate child care arrangements and working with the district to accommodate remote learning arrangements for students who will be working from home over the next couple weeks.
Noting the significant digital divide that exists between district students and those in neighboring communities, Wachtel Pronovost said a close watch is kept on assuring those cared for by the foundation will be able to learn under unusual circumstances.
John Baker, a member of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees, said similar efforts are underway in his district.
To that end, he said school administrators have availed themselves to students who made appointments to stop by their campus and pick up material from classrooms needed for remote learning.
He said officials raced to prepare as best they could for the unique nature of the crisis response, only to find a variety of areas for improvement.
“As quick as we make a plan, it has been outdated,” said Baker, who noted a primary challenge to overcome is that officials were unaware of the complexity associated with shutting down all campuses for an extended time.
A unified response by district officials and the school community is necessary to meet the changing needs of district families, said Baker, who is helping hand out packed lunches to students during the shutdown.
Under a program expected to endure the entire term of campus closures, breakfast and lunches comprised of individually packaged goods were served to a drive-thru line of cars at district campuses in South San Francisco. Other districts throughout the county are offering similar services throughout the shelter-in-place, to assure students are fed regular meals.
“We feel we have to be there for our students,” Baker said.
Galisatus agreed, and said the assistance provided by his foundation and those in nearby communities helping less fortunate families can serve as a silver lining to an otherwise difficult and strange stretch.
“I think everyone needs a bit of bright news in these difficult times,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.