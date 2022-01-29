Class notes logo
 
Soleil Lomeland of Palo Alto, Drake Kapoor and Charles Matthews of San Mateo, Kieran Ruder of Woodside and Hanlong Fan of Palo Alto were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
***
Myleen Julia Felicitas Hoffman of San Mateo and Jack Pazman Maiden of Redwood City was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, for earning a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
***
Maya Grant of Half Moon Bay was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
James Beckwith of Menlo Park, Isabella Chu of Belmont, Henry Gerharz of San Bruno, Samantha Kavich of San Mateo, Tyler King of San Mateo, Rachel Perkins of San Bruno, Colin Welter of Belmont and Ashley Zhao of Palo Alto were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.7.
***
Isabella Mills of Pacifica, Mikayla Rimsa of Palo Alto, Faith Tamasi of Portola Vally and Robert Niemira of San Bruno were named to the fall 2021 President’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for earning a GPA of 4.0 while Madeline Perry of Redwood City, Samantha Cummins of San Carlos, Olivia Hooper of San Mateo and Sara Hudson of San Mateo were named to the Dean’s List for earning a 3.5 or higher.
***
Afaevan Sanft of East Palo Alto was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
***
Molly Katz and John Eisensrar of Menlo Park were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Nathan George of Emerald Hills, Tiffany Lee of Palo Alto, Madison Pineda of San Carlos, Caitlin Ralston of Atherton, Juan Carlos Santamaria of Daly City, Elizabeth Sullivan of Burlingame, Tiffany Valencia of East Palo Alto and Evelyn Velasquez Moreno of Redwood City were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
***
San Mateo’s Jordan Gold was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Daniel Basman of Foster City earned the Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, for earning a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.
***
Pacifica’s John Hinds graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, with a Bachelor of Science in general biology.
***
Daniel Uribe of Daly City was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hampstead, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Stella Essenmacher of Palo Alto and Margaret Phipps of Woodside were named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for earning an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Grant Brown of Redwood City, Jeremy Javier of South San Francisco, Rose McParland of San Mateo, Nathaniel Ramil of Foster City, Kelly Schweitzer of Hillsborough and Emily Yenie of East Palo Alto were all named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose.
***
Karisa Groff of Foster City, Benjamin Laycock of Redwood City and Darina Medunova of Redwood City graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degrees from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose.
***
San Carlos’ Christopher Rubingh was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Joanne Mari Alibayan of South San Francisco was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Angela Craddock of Emerald Hills was one of 20 first-year students named a Dana Scholar at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for exhibiting academic excellence.
 
 
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
 


