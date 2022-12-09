A successful fundraiser by Capuchino High School’s Black Student Union sent chapters from all San Mateo Union High School District campuses to see a private showing of the new Black Panther movie, “Wakanda Forever.”
“Black students are under-represented within our school district and need an opportunity to celebrate Black joy together. We want all BSU clubs from our district to join us to watch Black Panther 2 as a community builder and celebration of Black joy,” Fundraiser organizer Erika Duscha said in an email.
More than $900 were fundraised on the donation platform, GoFundMe, surpassing the $600 needed to cover the districtwide trip.
Kristin Vogel-Campbell, San Mateo-Foster City School District’s Special Education coordinator, was selected to receive the Champion of Equity award for special education from the American Consortium for Equity in Education for her support of educational opportunities for all learners.
Vogal-Campbell was selected out of a total of 160 nominees from across the nation specifically for her effort to create a supportive community for special education at San Bruno Park School District through staff training and increased staff and parent involvement.
“Special Education is my passion and my ‘why,’” Vogel-Campbell said in a press release. “My commitment to serving families, students, and staff towards authentic and long-standing systemic change has not wavered, despite this previous year having been one of the toughest years in education. I am honored to serve the San Mateo Foster City community.”
As part of the award, Vogal-Campbell will receive benefits and recognitions including her choice of professional development books, which will be given to the school district, additional complimentary e-books, invitations to be a guest on the Consortium’s podcast, EduTalk Radio, and to write an article for the Access and Equity K-12 Journal and spotlights in the January issue of the journal and on social media.
“It’s an honor and a privilege — and just plain exciting — to announce the winners of the inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards program,” said Ross Romano, program chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and strategic advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education, in a press release. “Over the past handful of months, we’ve observed consistent interest in the program and in the overall mission of ensuring equitable opportunity for all students as a non-negotiable priority. Each of our nominees deserves our praise for their daily efforts, and we are especially pleased to recognize our winners.”
A selection of San Mateo County Office of Education team members were honored with awards recently, from areas of physical education and technology to leadership and development.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Claire Cunningham, who has served the Office of Education for years, including during the pandemic, was named the 2022 Development Champion Honoree by the Women in County Government for her personal and professional growth and “stellar leadership style” that has fostered engagement, innovation and collaboration.
Sarah Kinahan, the coordinator of the San Mateo County Child Care Partnership Council, was awarded the Mary Petsche Visionary Leadership Award by the Child Care Coordinating Council of San Mateo County, also known as the 4Cs. The award, meant to honor the nonprofit’s executive director and granted in honor of the nonprofit’s 50-year anniversary, went to Kinahan for her commitment to county students.
The California IT in Education Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to the office’s Chief Technology Officer Lorrie Owens, a SMCOE employee of 18 years and the first woman and only African American to lead the technology department for a county office of education. The honor automatically inducts Owens into the CITE Hall of Fame.
Eric Rado, the office’s adapted physical education teacher, was recognized as the California Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the State Council on Adapted Physical Education for his work teaching adapted physical education to people of all ages.
“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of these SMCOE leaders who make students their top priority,” County Superintendent Nancy Magee said. “In their own unique ways, each honoree demonstrates their commitment to equity by ensuring every student has the support and resources they need to thrive. I am grateful for the dedication, commitment, and leadership of these SMCOE team members in these diverse areas of focus.”
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
