Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the appointments of Nancy Lee and Gregory Sarris to the University of California board of regents as well as Darlene Yee-Melichar and Jonathan Molina Mancio to the California State University board of trustees.
"These appointees will bring their unique backgrounds, perspectives and lived experiences to the ongoing work of ensuring our campuses are places where all belong," Newsom said in a statement announcing the appointments.
Lee, a Democrat from Los Angeles, has been chief of staff to the CEO and executive vice president of international business operations for The Walt Disney Co. since 2022. She has also held other roles for the company and was president of Aquarius Ventures in 2022.
Sarris, a Democrat from Sonoma, has been chair of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria since 1996 and has served as president of the tribe's Economic Development Board since 2012. Sarris has also served as a professor at Loyola Marymount University from 2001 to 2005 and at UCLA from 1989 to 2001. He served as the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria endowed chair in creative writing and Native American studies with Sonoma State University from 2005 to 2021.
Yee-Melichar, of San Mateo, has served as a professor at San Francisco State University since 1990, as well as other professor roles in Texas, New York, and at Columbia University since 1980. Yee-Melichar is registered without party preference.
Molina Mancio, of Los Angeles, served as vice president of finance for the California State Student Association from 2022 to 2023 and participated in the Law Enforcement Explorer Program with U.S. Customs and Border Protection from 2017 to 2021. Molina Mancio is not registered to vote.
