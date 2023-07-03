Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the appointments of Nancy Lee and Gregory Sarris to the University of California board of regents as well as Darlene Yee-Melichar and Jonathan Molina Mancio to the California State University board of trustees.

Darlene Yee-Melichar

Darlene Yee-Melichar

"These appointees will bring their unique backgrounds, perspectives and lived experiences to the ongoing work of ensuring our campuses are places where all belong," Newsom said in a statement announcing the appointments.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription