It doesn’t seem like we’ll be having some clear skies for a bit so it seems like a good time to explore light pollution.
I’m always surprised when I come across someone that isn’t familiar with the term or the concept. It’s what it sounds like — when there is too much artificial light that it affects stargazing. However, it’s also affecting our ecosystem and wildlife, not to mention that it increases energy consumption and is harmful to us.
Have you ever heard a news report that those who work at night run a higher risk of getting diabetes, heart disease and obesity compared with those that work during the day? It’s because eating at night hinders the body’s ability to process sugar or glucose.
Now it’s affecting our wildlife, too. Besides upsetting their wake-sleep habits, it’s disturbing their migration patterns. For instance, sea turtle and birds who are guided by moonlight, get confused and lose their way.
Artificial light causes birds that migrate or hunt at night to wander off course. Millions of birds die every year from colliding with unnecessarily lit buildings and towers. It can also cause them to migrate too early or too late, resulting in missing the ideal climate conditions for nesting or breeding.
In addition, birds don’t have as many insects to feed on because the bugs are attracted to the light in the bug zappers. Also, some birds are waking up earlier than birds in natural areas. It’s such a concern that The National Park Service made maintaining a dark night sky a priority. The NPS Night Skies Team monitors night sky brightness in about 100 parks and nearly every park showed some light pollution.
What’s even more interesting is that, according to darksky.org, extra light is bad for crime and safety! They state that there’s no proof that having extra light keeps us safe and sites a 2011 study of London street lighting and crime. They even go on to say that a Chicago Alley Lighting Project showed a relation between brightly lit allies and increased crime since it was easier to see property and potential victims.
If you ever wondered how much light pollution there is around us, go to lightpollutionmap.info to see details. It actually shows maps out the entire planet and has specs for different areas.
There are some simple things we can do to fight light pollution: Turn off the light that aren’t being used. Use fewer lights inside and outside and be sure your exterior lights are pointing down. Close your blinds or drapes at night. Avoid driving at night. Lastly, turn off all of your lights when you go to bed.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.