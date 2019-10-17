WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 21, St. Ignatius 6
The Knights scored seven goals in the first period and added six more in the second to lead 13-3 at halftime and cruise to the WCAL win over the Wildcats.
Connor MacMitchell led the Menlo onslaught, finishing with a match-high seven goals. Greg Hilderbrand added a hat trick, while Jack Murad, Jack King and Connor Enright each scored twice.
Menlo goaltender Zayd Mahmoud had a hand in both the defense and on offense. He finished with 10 saves, but he also added five assists as he triggered the Knights; counter attack.
Girls’ water polo
Sequoia 21, San Mateo 7
The Ravens maintained a piece of first place in the PAL Ocean Division with the win over the Bearcats.
Sequoia (10-1 PAL Ocean) took control early, scoring nine teams in the first period as the teams combined for 13 goals. The Ravens added six more in the second and five in the third to lead 20-5 after three periods.
Peyton Jensen led the offense for San Mateo, scoring a hat trick. Kalyn Chang added a pair for the Bearcats.
Girls’ tennis
San Mateo 4, Castilleja 3
The Bearcats picked up a non-league win in hopes of securing a postseason berth into the CCS playoffs.
San Mateo’s Jully Huang, playing at No. 2 singles, needed three sets and more than two hours to beat Castilleja’s You Oh 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 to clinch the victory for the Bearcats.
Kelli Eng has the other singles win for San Mateo, winning 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
San Mateo secured the victory with a 6-4, 6-1 win from Amy Wong and Katie Hong at No. 2 doubles and a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles from Alicia Chan and Keaton Fritts..
TUESDAY
Girls’ volleyball
Capuchino 3, Westmoor 1
The Mustangs rallied from a slow start to post a 17-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-9 win over the Rams to stay in a second-place with Sequoia in the PAL Ocean Division standings.
Devon Oliver and Sofia Stemberga each had eight kills to lead Capuchino (7-3 PAL Ocean). Crystal Gumban added 22 digs for the Mustangs.
Mills 3, Half Moon Bay 1
The Vikings got past the Cougars 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Shea Wakasa led HMB with nine kills and 14 digs. Susy Gutierrez added 13 digs, while Annie Steger finished with seven kills and four service aces.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Carlmont 1
The Scots managed to take a set off the Bears, who remained in first place in PAL Bay Division play with a 25-20, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 victory.
Natalie Grover had a big match for M-A, notching 18 kills. Emma Spindt was right behind with 15. Mariah Grover and Rachel Park paced the offense for the Bears, as each finished with 23 assists.
Carlmont got 11 kills from Natache Adan, who was back in action following a shoulder injury. Scots’ libero Grace Xu, also coming off a shoulder issue, finished with 18 digs.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Menlo School 2
The Tigers were pushed by the Knights, but stayed unbeaten and took a step closer to the WBAL Foothill Division title with a 23-25, 29-27, 25-19, 15-25, 15-11 victory.
The win in the 10th in a row for NDB and 19 of its last 20.
The Tigers had three players finish in double digit kills, led by Abby Miller, who finished with a match-high 20. Kelly Schackel added 18 and Kate Rose-Keighran finished with 15. Lauren Payne pumped out 34 assists, while Delany Walsh dug up 40 balls for NDB.
Sharon Nejad and Roxy Karrer led the attack for Menlo, finishing with 16 and 13 kills, respectively. Havannah Hoeft and Hanna Hoffman led the offense, with 27 and 21 assists, while Abby Holleran led the defense with 31 digs.
Harker 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Eagles swept the Gators in a WBAL Foothill Division match, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
Elena Radeff, again, filled the stat sheet. She finished with 13 kills, 14 digs, three blocks and two service aces. Reagan Smith added five kills, while Millie Muir finished with 20 assists and 10 digs.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo School 16, St. Ignatius 9
The Knights earned a WCAL victory over an always-solid Wildcats’ squad.
Sophie Golub led the attack for Menlo (4-2 WCAL), pouring in six goals and adding a pair of assists. Defensively, she came up with four steals. Rusha Bhat posted four goals and three assists of her own for the Knights.
Sydney Bianchi added two goals, three assists and also added four steals, while Annie Bisconti had two goals and two assists.
