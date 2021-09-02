Tuesday
Girls’ golf
Aragon 265, Mills 290
The Dons and Vikings teed off the 2021 fall season at Poplar Creek with Aragon notching the victory.
Aragon’s Sofia Dioli and Mills’ Molly O’Dea shared low-round honors as each shot 47s. Aragon’s Grace Tao was the only other player to shoot a sub-50 round, finishing with a 48. Brieana Hager finished with a 51 for the Dons and Lusannta Denniston a 59.
Kira Woo finished with a 59 for the Vikings. Kylie Chow carded a 60.
Menlo-Atherton 266, Burlingame 337
The Bears’ Katie Spivakasky held off teammate Nathalie Benrey to earn low-round honors during the win over the Panthers at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club.
Spivakasky finished with a 41 and Benrey came in with a 42. Angelina Heller finished with a 54 for M-A.
Burlingame was led by Quinn Angelos, who carded a 66.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo School 3, Valley Christian 0
The Knights beat the Warriors for the second time in four days, notching a 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 non-league sweep.
Brooke Dombkowski had a big game for Menlo, finishing with 14 kills, 19 digs and three service aces. Hanna Hoffman and Zoe Gregory combined four 40 assists — 20 each. Kami Israelski and Alli McKenney each had 15 digs for Menlo.
In other volleyball action, Sacred Heart Prep swept past Menlo-Atherton, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23.
Monday
Girls’ golf
Barron finishes second at Lengfeld tournament
Mercy-Burlingame senior Brooke Barron fired a 3-under 69 to finish second at the Helen Lengfeld Memorial Girls Golf Tournament on the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Valley Christian’s Cynthia Zhang took home the tournament title with a score of 5-under 67. Valley Christian also took the team title, followed by Palo Alto and St. Francis. Mercy-Burlingame finished eighth in the team standings.
Sacred Heart Prep 250, Notre Dame-Belmont 283
The Gators, led by Neha Lalia’s 46, had three golfers shoot sub-50 rounds to win the WBAL matchup at Sharon Height Golf & Country Club.
Alexandra Hull added a 48 and Mischa Chaikovsky came in with a 49 for SHP. Claire Duchesne (51) and Gabby Srinivsan (56) rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
NDB was led by sophore Savvy Sweet, who shot a 49. Hannah Nebres finished with a 52 and Emma Boyd a 57.
SHP evened its WBAL record at 1-1, while it was the season opener for the Tigers.
