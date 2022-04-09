THURSDAY
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 16, Mills 1
The Cougars completed the season sweep of the Vikings behind a strong start by Ryan Harrington, who worked five innings, allowing one run.
Aidan Vazquez led the offensive attack for HMB (5-1 PAL Ocean, 9-7 overall), going 3 for 4, with two doubles and four RBIs. Will Moffitt went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple while driving in three runs. Sam Lowings also drove in three, going 2 for 2. Jared Mettam drove in two runs with a double and a triple for the Cougars.
Mills falls to 1-3 in Ocean play and 4-9 overall.
Sacred Heart Prep 9, Harker 0
Senior right-hander Jack Halloran turned in a dazzling performance, firing a two-hit shutout while striking out 17 in San Jose. According to Maxpreps.com, it was Halloran’s first appearance for the Gators (4-2 PAL Ocean, 6-10 overall) since March 22. He has been something of a wild card this season, entering play Thursday with more walks (17) than strikeouts (15), but he flipped the scales with his career-high strikeout total against the Eagles (1-3, 3-10). His record improves to 4-0 on the year.
Woodside 21, Menlo 9
The Wildcats (2-4 PAL Ocean, 8-7 overall) proved to have nine lives in a wild back-and-forth game at Menlo (3-3, 7-6-1). Fronted by a two-home run performance by Ben Giovannetti, Woodside rallied for 10 runs in the first inning. But the Knights struck back, scoring three runs in the second and seven more in the fifth to tie it. The Wildcats responded with two in the sixth before putting it away with a nine-run seventh. Giovannetti finished with a four-hit day with seven RBIs to go with his two bombs. The senior now has five homers on the year.
Woodside pitcher Zakary Sullivan was solid in his first start in nearly a month. The senior right-hander worked three innings, allowing three runs (none earned) on one hit while striking out five.
Summit Shasta 6, Westmoor 3
Summit Shasta (12-1 overall) has been tearing the cover off the ball as of late, but Thursday in non-league action it was the pitching of Jacob Devis and David Velis that won the day, combining for 13 strikeouts in the game. Larry Kuang led the way at the plate for the Black Bears, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Nicholas Au and Danny Yang had two hits apiece for Westmoor (7-7). Summit Shasta is now batting .354 as a team.
Softball
Aragon 8, San Mateo 1
The Bearcats outhit the Dons 9-7, but Aragon did more with its offense in beating San Mateo.
Aragon (4-0 PAL Bay, 8-3 overall) scored two runs in each of the first and second innings and then added single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Rae D’Amato drove in a team-high two runs for the Dons, cracking a double. Megan Grant hit her fourth home run in five games and also added a double.
That was more than enough offense for the two-headed pitching rotation of D’Amato and Tran, who combined to give up one run while scattering seven hits, with six strikeouts apiece.
San Mateo (2-2, 5-6) avoided the shutout with a run in the fifth.
Capuchino 5, Burlingame 0
Mustangs’ pitcher Nohemi Livingston did it all in leading Cap to the win over the Panthers.
Not only did Livingston allow only three hits in the circle, she also paced offense for Capuchino (3-1 PAL Bay, 10-4 overall), driving in a game-high three runs, crushing a home run in the process. Jasmine Shapiro and Elizabeth Do accounted for the Mustangs’ other RBIs with one each.
Burlingame falls to 0-4 in Bay play and 4-7-1 overall.
Hillsdale 6, Woodside 5
After scoring four runs in the first, the Knights needed two runs in the top of the sixth to get past the Wildcats.
Woodside (0-4 PAL Bay, 5-8 overall) scored once in the first and took a 5-4 lead with a four-run second.
Claire Shelton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Hillsdale (2-2, 5-3) offensively. AJ Abad, Makayla Penate and Veah Alvarez all drove in one run apiece for the Knights.
Kiana Castro earned the win for Hillsdale, with five innings of two-hit relief.
Savannah Truby drove in a pair of runs for Woodside, with Emma Kinder and Kelly Baek each driving in a run as well.
Mercy-Burlingame 8, St. Ignatius 3
The Crusaders broke open a 3-all game with a five-run top of the seventh to beat the Wildcats in a non-league game.
Katie Keonig paced the offense for Mercy (10-4 overall), hitting a double while driving in a pair. Giselle Ortega added a solo home run as well for the Crusaders.
SI (6-8) was led by Olivia Levitt, who hit a two-run homer.
College baseball
Skyline 8, Cañada 3
The Colts took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but a three-run fifth gave the Trojans the lead for a good in a Coast North rivalry game in Redwood City.
Skyline (8-3 Coast North, 22-7 overall) gave itself some breathing room by scoring four runs top of the ninth.
Michael Sarhatt (Serra) and Camron Grant (Aragon) both drove in three runs for Skyline, with Sarhatt hit a double and a triple. Gino Lopiccolo (Burlingame) drove in two for the Trojans.
Rowen Barnes (Menlo-Atherton) started and earned the win with five innings of work, alloing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Tyler Nelson (Menlo-Atherton) homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lead Cañada (3-8, 7-23).
Chabot 6, San Mateo 0
The Bulldogs were held to just five hits and were shut out by the Gladiators.
Thomas Eisenstat had two hit, including a triple, to pace the offense for CSM (8-3 Coast North, 17-12-1 overall).
Boys’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 205, Nueva School 222
Luke Suarez shot a 1-over 37 to lead the Gators to the WBAL win over the Mavericks at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Logan Mills carded a 3-over 39 for SHP (5-2 WBAL) and Walton Cheung had a 4-over 40. Owen Egan’s 41 and Bobby Hecht’s 48 rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
James Lee recorded the low round of the day for Nueva (1-5), firing a 1-under 35. Colin Salzgaber came in with a 4-over 40, Cami Yen finished with a 45 and Raza Rabbani a 48 for the Mavericks.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo School 10, St. Francis 7
Sam Scola and Carter Jung each scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the Knights over the Lancers in a WCAL matchup.
Keane Murphy and Bradford Tudor both scored twice for Menlo, as well, while goalie Bax Barlow finished with 10 saves.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 7, Burlingame 0
Playing their third match in three days and coming off an emotional win over Carlmont Wednesday, the Dons dominated their match with the Panthers.
Aragon’s No. 2 singles player Alex Tu played his second straight three-set match, pulling out a 7-5, 4-6, (10-8) win over Jared Berkovits.
Nicky Dobbs snapped an eight-match PAL losing streak with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles for the Dons.
Aragon improves to 7-3 in Bay Division play, while Burlingame falls to 4-7.
Badminton
Mills 27, South City 3
The Vikings remained undefeated in Bay Division play and closed in on the league title with the win over the Warriors.
Caden Liu was dominated in boys’ No. 1 singles for Mills (10-0 PAL Bay), posting a 21-2, 21-9 victory.
