OAKLAND — The girls of Mercy-Burlingame glimpsed their school’s future Saturday at the first-annual Bishop O’Dowd Girls’ Volleyball Tournament.

The newly named Mercy Bears volleyball team finished runners-up in the 16-team tourney, held at the Bishop John S. Cummins Center on the campus of Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland. The $40 million, three-level complex for sports and the arts opened last year. It features courts on multiple levels, with Saturday’s championship match between Mercy and Redwood-Larkspur being played in the new pit-style arena with a catwalk overlooking the court.

Athletic and Student Life Center

A rendering of Mercy-Burlingame High School’s planned on-campus Athletic and Student Life Center. The private school has raised 72% of the $27 million required to break ground.

