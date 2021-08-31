Matt MacLeod, Jeremiah Earby and Jalen Moss, Menlo-Atherton football. The Bears’ 56-41 loss to Bellarmine made for a marathon night, and they posted some marathon passing numbers in the process. MacLeod did all he could as the senior completed 16 of 29 passes for 401 yards and three TDs. Moss was his most frequent target as the latest FBS college prospect opened his senior season grabbing nine passes for 156 yards. Earby was the show, though, catching five passes for 221 yards and three TDs.
Sergio Beltran, Menlo School. The senior quarterback needed just one half of football to enjoy a record day for the Knights in a 63-6 victory over Sequoia. Beltran gained 461 total yards, including 351 yards on 15-of-21 pass completions for a Menlo program record seven touchdown passes in the first half.
Jack Herrell, Sacred Heart Prep football. Just to round out Atherton quarterbacks, Herrell made his first varsity start under center and had a strong showing. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 230 yards and score in the Gators’ 28-21 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Giancarlo Selvitella and Noah Rodriguez, San Mateo football. The junior quarterback did it all for in the Bearcats’ 34-0 win over Saratoga. On offense, he rushed for 68 yards and scored twice. On defense he came up with an interception and fumble recovery. Led by Tevita Kioa’s 75 yards, the Bearcats piled up 287 yards on the ground. Rodriguez, a senior cornerback, Rodriguez pulled down a pair of interceptions.
Ryan Kall, Burlingame football. While the Panthers are not known for their passing prowess, Kall nonetheless turned in an impressive aerial display, throwing three touchdowns — two to Will Uhrich and another to Charlie Koch — during a 35-0 win over Capuchino. Kall was also a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts.
Nate Bendo, Terra Nova football. The senior wide receiver caught four passes for 74 yards, but none more important than hauling in a 24-yard pass from Dominic Gordon in the back of the end zone to give the Tigers a 12-7 lead over Hillsdale with just over four minutes to play. A Gordon-to-Corey O'Brien 2-point conversion gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead in an eventual 14-13 win over the Knights.
Dylan Camp, Jefferson football. It was a quiet night on offense for the two-way senior, but Camp turned in the play of the game from the cornerback position in the Grizzlies’ 16-3 win over Lincoln-SF. With Lincoln down a touchdown and driving into the red zone near the end of the first half, a fumbled carry bounded toward Camp and he scooped it up at the Jefferson 20-yard line and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.
Sharon Nejad, Menlo volleyball. Menlo tabbed a 4-1 record Saturday at Spikefest in San Jose with Nejad leading the way. The senior outside hitter hit at a .615 clip over 10 sets throughout the day, totaling 40 kills.
Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. The Lady Knights started off the season with two big non-league wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral and Lincoln-SF, and Vanos recorded double-doubles in both. The highlight of her week was in Hillsdale’s three-set sweep of SHC in the season opener, totaling 17 kills and 14 assists. She followed that with 15 kills, 13 digs and three service aces against Lincoln.
PJ Modena, Half Moon Bay football. While the Cougars endured a lopsided 42-22 loss to Salinas, it didn’t stop Modena from posting big numbers in his first varsity start. The junior running back totaled 12 carries for 179 yards, including breaking free for a 90-yard scoring run in the final minute of the first half.
