Shannen Dorn and Zoe Thompson ran top five all-time College of San Mateo middle distance times to qualify for California Community College Athletic Association state finals berths this weekend at Modesto Junior College.
Dorn ran the women’s 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 52.30 seconds to take third place in last Friday’s Northern California championship at Yuba College in Marysville. That ranks No. 4 on the all-time CSM performers list.
Thompson ran third in the women’s 800 meters. Her time of 2:20.64 is No. 5 on the all-time CSM list. Returning state triple distance winner Hannah Hartwell of College of the Redwoods won both Nor Cal races and remains the state favorite.
Donovan Garcia qualified for the state finals in both men’s hurdles. He placed fourth in the Nor Cal 400 meter hurdles in 53.37 seconds and was seeded into the state finals in the 110 hurdles for his region-pacing best time of 14.82. Garcia was hit by an opponent going over the third hurdle in the NorCal finals and finished ninth. The winning time, 14.85 — by Justyce Kahuanahana of College of the Sequoias — was slower than Garcia’s best.
Javelin thrower Brandon Beane waited until his last throw to take the sixth state final berth with a throw of 161 feet, 5 inches. He ranks No. 3 in Northern California with a season best of 181-10, winning the Coast Conference championship. Bulldogs pole vaulter Anthony Sheridan tied for fourth place at 14-5 1/4 for a state berth. He has a best of 14-9, the best height at the Coast Conference championships.
Justin Gauthier qualified for state in the decathlon. He had finished seventh in the Northern California combined events championships and moved into a state top-six spot as NorCal first alternate.
The CSM women’s 4x400 meter relay team placed fifth in the NorCal finals in 4:12.38 but did not gain the “fastest fifth” mark between the North and South regions for the final state meet berth. Rochelle Perez ledoff the quartet, followed by Heart Noble Dean, and Halle Ichiuji. Thompson anchored in 1:00.4.
The Bulldog men also fell short in the 4x400, running 3:19.74. Garcia anchored in 48.2. First three legs were run by Forsman (50.8), Deon McCauley (50.2), and Gauthier (50.5). They were without NorCal 400 meter leader (48.05) and Coast champion Johnny Goode, out with a hamstring injury.
