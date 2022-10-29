There was quite some disparity in the Peninsula Athletic League’s draw in the Central Coast Section volleyball playoffs.
Burlingame earned the nod in the eight-team CCS Open Division bracket. The lone PAL team garnered the No. 7 seed, in a field that includes No. 1 St. Francis, No. 2 Mitty, No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep, No. 4 Valley Christian, No. 5 St. Ignatius, No. 6 Salinas and No. 8 Los Altos.
“We definitely feel like we had a strong season and beating someone like Sacred Heart Prep, who is ranked third, it just put us on the list to be one of the contenders,” Burlingame head coach Nga Tran said. “Do I feel like we’re the underdog? We could be. But if the girls play well and pull it together, we can pull off some good upsets.”
It is the Panthers’ second CCS Open Division draw in the past six years. But unlike 2017 when Burlingame ran the table in the PAL Bay Division for a perfect 14-0 record, this year saw the red-and-black settle for a co-championship with Aragon, as each team finished with a 12-2 league record.
“Burlingame has a fabulous team, and they can run with those schools,” Aragon head coach Annette Gennaro-Trimble said. “And hopefully that will give them a nice draw when it comes to Nor Cals as well, so they can have a good showing at state.”
With the CCS Open Division bid comes an automatic trip to the CIF volleyball state championship tournament, opening Nov. 8.
With CCS volleyball divisions 1 through 5 being determined by enrollment, Aragon earned the No. 1 seed in Division II. The Lady Dons get a first-round bye and will open Tuesday against the winner of Saturday’s match between No. 8 Prospect-Saratoga and No. 9 Woodside.
Gennaro-Trimble said she is content with the Division II draw, despite Burlingame and Aragon finishing on even footing in league play. That includes the co-champs splitting their season series, with Aragon winning most recently in five sets Oct. 11.
“I don’t think we have the horses to run with those (Open Division) schools.” Gennaro-Trimble said. “I know we did split with Burlingame, but Los Altos is in there as a Super 8 team. … The teams that are in there are pretty unbelievable.”
This year marks the eighth straight year Aragon will appear in the CCS playoffs, including back-to-back CCS Division II championships in 2018 and ’19.
“Hopefully we’re going to face some tough teams getting in there, but even for the whole PAL, because we have 11 teams going, it’s good for the entire league.”
Here is a San Mateo County schedule for Saturday’s CCS openers:
No. 6 Salinas (25-7) at No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (23-4), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Burlingame (26-6) at No. 2 Mitty (26-7), 1 p.m.
No. 14 Independence (16-9) at No. 3 M-A (17-14), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Carlmont (12-15) at No. 7 Palo Alto (17-14), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Sobrato (19-12) vs. No. 6 San Mateo (18-8), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Woodside (9-16) vs. Prospect (20-9), 1 p.m.
Byes: No. 3 Hillsdale, No. 1 Aragon
No. 10 Saratoga (11-11) at No. 7 El Camino (15-6)
No. 9 Westmoor (16-18) at No. 8 Soledad (14-8)
Bye: No. 4 Capuchino (20-8)
No. 11 Design Tech (13-12) at No. 6 Half Moon Bay (11-18)
No. 12 Gonzales (17-11) at No. Mercy-Burlingame (19-9)
Byes: No. 3 Menlo (14-15), No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont (17-14)
No. 10 Anzar (13-1) at No. 7 Nueva (12-11)
Byes: No. 2 Summit Shasta (28-7), No. 5 Crystal Springs (15-9)
