Luke Nessel caught just one pass in Carlmont football’s 40-7 opening-day victory at El Camino. But the play absolutely made his day.
In his first game in the Carlmont backfield since sustaining an ankle injury last season, Nessel enjoyed quite the comeback performance Saturday, totaling 295 total yards, including 18 carries for 246 yards on the ground.
The junior scored four touchdowns, all in the first half, including the first three via the rush. Then with less than a minute to play in the half, Nessel took a screen pass off the left side and swung off the edge to sprint up the sideline 49 yards for a touchdown score. For the 6-foot, 205-pounder, it showcased the dynamic speed to go with his notable strength out of the backfield.
“I really work hard not to get caught,” Nessel said. “So, when I got out and was able to not get caught, I felt like I was back.”
Nessel is back, and just in time to earn Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors. The award also returns, not just for the first time of the 2021-22 school year, but for the first time since early 2020 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nessel’s comeback story makes him the perfect candidate. As a sophomore in the truncated 2020-21 spring season, he was on the verge of a breakthrough varsity showing April 2 at South City. It took him just three carries to surpass the 100-yard plateau, thanks to a 75-yard scoring chunk. But on what would be his final carry the season, Nessel tweaked his ankle and wouldn’t return to the backfield.
The injury had a silver lining though. It gave the then-sophomore a new perspective. Injuries are a part of football. And Nessel quickly learned to appreciate playing the game he loves, realizing every play has the power to change one’s destiny, for better or for worse.
“The whole offseason I just got stronger,” Nessel said. “My ankle got stronger. … And that was my motivation, to treat every play like it was my last.”
Nessel knows the game of football well, rising through the local Pop Warner ranks with the Bayside Broncos. He comes from a football family. His father Bob has long coached with the Broncos, and now serves as the running backs and linebackers coach for Carlmont. Nessel’s younger brother Troy also has a role in the program, serving as the Scots’ ball boy.
Carlmont head coach Eric Rado — a transplant from Michigan who is in just his second year of running the program — recognizes Nessel’s roots as essential to the program.
“He grew up playing for the Bayside Broncos,” Rado said. “He wanted to come here (to Carlmont), and he chose to go here. … He’s that program kid, and I’m looking forward to seeing if he can play college football someday. He’s everything you want.”
And Nessel seems to do everything. He hardly ever left the field Saturday. In addition to running back, he plays linebacker — he recorded two tackles for losses, including a third-quarter sack — and plays on kickoff returns. He also serves as the long snapper for the field-goal squad.
Running back, because of Carlmont’s depth there, is actually the one position designed for Nessel to get some rest. But he got off to such a fast start Saturday, there was no keeping him off the field.
“We have a rotation and try not to focus heavily on him,” Rado said. “But the situation dictated it. And he had four touchdowns.”
Saturday’s 2 p.m. start was a late change to the schedule. El Camino was originally supposed to host the game Friday at 7 p.m. But because Carlmont was forced off the practice field for five days from Aug. 19-24 due to coronavirus protocol, and only returned last Wednesday, the game was pushed back one day to give the Scots additional time to prepare.
The earlier start was a welcome change for Nessel.
“I feel great,” he said following the game. “It’s always good to get up early.”
The upbeat vibe is part of Nessel’s makeup, Rado said, who elaborated on his performance in last season’s South City game. Beyond the numbers, Nessel didn’t check out after suffering the early injury, instead remaining on the sideline amid the 42-0 victory to assert himself as a vocal leader.
“I think he’s been playing football for a while,” Rado said. “He’s pretty strong for his age and he’s very confident, he’s a very heady player. … He’s that kid if I’m describing a play up on the board, he’s always answering. If all our kids were like him, we’d be just fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.