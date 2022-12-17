The purr-fect crime — A woman believed she was buying a cat online that would be shipped to her and lost $1,350 on Davey Glen Road in Belmont, it was reported 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SAN BRUNO
Narcotics. Someone stole items including jewelry in an incident related to narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:16 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Fraud. Someone reported an incident of fraud on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 10:16 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Petty theft. Two people stole a basket of merchandise from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Fraud. Someone on Estates Drive reported a fraudulent withdrawal of $1,400 from her Electronic Benefit Transfer account. It was reported 5:29 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole a rear license plate from a vehicle on San Luis Avenue, it was reported 1:12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from the intersection of Carlton and Taylor avenues, it was reported 12:03 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Citation. A man was cited for driving without a license after being pulled over on El Camino Real for transporting materials peaked and uncovered on a dump truck, it was reported 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear sliding glass door of a residence on the 100 block of Fairbanks Avenue, stealing multiple pieces of jewelry and designer bags, it was reported Thursday, Dec. 8.
Arrest. A convicted felon was arrested for possession of a pepper ball gun, pepper spray and a stun gun on the 900 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 12:39 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Citation. Someone with an outstanding warrant was cited for possession of narcotic paraphernalia and methamphetamine on the 1100 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested following reports of a domestic disturbance on Antoinette Lane, it was reported 9:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Robbery. Someone stole something on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 6:22 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Fraud. Someone reported a fraud on Lux Avenue, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle from Warm Solutions on Grand Avenue, it was reported 8:53 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle at the Doubletree on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 7:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
