Re-electing incumbents Virginia Chang Kiraly (District 5) and Tom Mattusch (District 4) to the San Mateo County Harbor District is especially important this year. The district supports San Mateo County’s commercial fishing industry at Pillar Point Harbor, operates Oyster Point Marina and the ferry terminal in South San Francisco, oversees massive infrastructure improvements at both harbors, and provides water rescue operations at both locations. And the district champions clean water efforts including investing more than $100,000 annually to monitor water quality and clean up our coastal waters and beaches.
Proof of Kiraly’s and Mattusch’s good work includes progress made on key initiatives this year: the Living Shoreline project at Pillar Point, dredging and nourishing at Surfer’s Beach, and improving green spaces and adding bathrooms at Surfer’s Beach.
Both commissioners Kiraly and Mattusch are equally responsible for fiscal accountability to taxpayers, prioritizing that the Harbor District pay off $5.8 million in debt in 2017, leaving it debt free. And in 2018, the district paid down 50% of its unfunded pension liabilities.
The Harbor District needs commissioners who have shown they will vote for fiscal accountability while finding ways to fund environmental protection projects and improvements that make our beaches and coastal waters cleaner and safer for all of us. The District continues to act responsibly and carefully, thanks largely to the work of these two incumbents running for re-election. I strongly encourage my fellow San Mateo County voters to join me in supporting Tom Mattusch and Virginia Chang Kiraly. A vote for each of them is a vote for a cleaner San Mateo County coastline, today and into the future.
Mike Alifano
Half Moon Bay
