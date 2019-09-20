Editor,
Thank you, Editor in Chief Jon Mays, for the insight provided by your column “Why did Kim leave?” in the Sept. 13 edition of the Daily Journal. Former Belmont councilman Doug Kim sounds like a person who focused on results instead of on headlines.
Currently, politics consist of catch phrases, slogans and extreme views that make headlines. Bullying your opponent instead of finding the middle ground of solutions is becoming the norm in politics. “One size fits all” thinking limits discussion and compromise.
“Medicare for all” sounds great, but what incentive is there for investing time and money on medical training to work in an environment of set fees and 15-minute appointments? Private medical care for profit works for some people, just not for everybody. Politicians are blaming the nation’s deficit on Medicare expenses. We must find the middle ground where the solution lies.
Another current problem is the conflict between California and the federal government on car mileage standards. I don’t feel safe riding in a plastic car surrounded by air bags that spew shrapnel. Compromising safety to make a car lighter for better mileage is not a solution. The increasing frequency and intensity of lithium battery fires does not entice me to buy an electric car. The citizens of California would be better off if the attorney general would investigate the number of brake recalls on new vehicles instead of going to court to enact arbitrary mileage standards.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
