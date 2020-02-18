Editor,
During the recent House of Representative committee hearings, a keen observer may have recognized statements of truths and even falsehoods. Many comments were made by Democrat representatives that were directed at their self perceived violations of the Constitution but were merely abusive and inflated criticisms that had nothing to do with the Constitution.
The basis of one charge for impeachment was presented by the chair of one committee in such a way that he demonstrated the precise definition of a falsehood, ie. a falsehood is a statement that distorts or suppresses the truth, to deceive. The chairman presented the distorted content of a valid message to make listeners and viewers believe what he read was the truth. It demonstrated a level of arrogance and hostility that went well beyond the original transcript.
Sadly, Democratic members in the House ended up supporting the articles of impeachment that were solely based upon falsehood, hearsay, innuendo, arrogance and hostility. Of course, the Democratic members in the Senate proceeded to follow lockstep through the jumble of imperfect and untruthful articles as if they were the absolute best sets of accusatory documents ever written and presented to them foraction.
Truthfulness is certainly missing in the Democratic Caucus of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. The constituents of those members are certainly not being well served or represented in the Congress. To spend weeks stirring up hatred and animosity at taxpayer expense should tell Democrat voters that they truly need fresh, honest and dedicated congressional representation rather than dishonest and disloyal representation they have now.
Bernard W. Ames
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.