I think what Ken Abreu is trying to say in his Sept. 15 letter “How to decide on a candidate,” is people should look at each candidate’s character when it comes time to selecting who to vote for between Trump and Biden.
The word character is defined by the Webster’s Dictionary as: 1). the sum total of the distinguishing qualities of a person or group; (2. a person having notable traits or characteristics; 3). a moral excellence and strength; and 4). a distinctive quality. When growing up in the ’60s and ’70s, we were taught by our parents, family, school and church that “character” meant being honest, forthright, steadfast, personable, compassionate toward others and have good morals, to list just a few of the qualities we all strived for. These are all qualities that Trump does not have.
The race between Trump and Biden for president is not about politics, because Trump does not have any politics. His only concern is what is good and profitable for himself. Trump just wants money and power. He’s a poor leader and manager. He’s a bully and a name-caller. He blames everyone else for his mistakes and ignorance. He’s told thousands of lies so far. He’s a pathological liar and a cheater. Trump has caused the divisiveness, violence and chaos in our country. Kellyanne Conway said it best when she recently said, “The more chaos and violence, the better for our side.”
Vote Trump out and vote Biden in.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
Michael- we get it, you hate Trump. Next time try not to just copy and paste one of your old letters because they all sound the same. Orange mad bad, we need to replace him with Old Mush brains. Can't wait for a new replacement for RBG who came up a little short in her game to cheat death and hold on to power. The death of RBG definitely let's us know that God is on our side and this is what happens when you think you own a seat on the Supreme Court. Uh, sorry, no you don't and Trump is going to prove that to you this week. Ding, dong the witch is dead.
