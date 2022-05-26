Editor,
Following every mass shooting, since Sandy Hook Elementary, over a decade ago, we have had to listen to empty rhetoric. Starting at the top of the food chain, with whomever was currently in office as president, down the food chain to more politicians and celebrities we’ve been force-fed the same drivel, the same canned speeches. Responses usually begin with expressions of sentiment for the survivors, shock that it happened again and the need to make changes so the tragedies will stop. Guess where we are? Another nightmare, this time in Texas. And we heard the same canned speeches again. Who has stepped up to the plate to initiate some seriously needed changes? No one. Have we stopped the stockpiling of guns and ammunition? No. Have any laws been changed or new ones been written? No.
My question and the question on the minds of millions ... why not? How many more innocent people must die, how many more families will have their lives ripped apart because some individual sees the only way to fix their life is to kill others.
The continuing debate over the owning and use of guns has let us down a very slippery slope. We are taking away the rights of innocent people to justify the so-called rights of others who feel bearing arms is acceptable. It’s time for politicians to stop worrying about losing votes and be more concerned with saving lives.
Shirley Foster
Foster City
