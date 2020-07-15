Editor,
“This Day in History” (July 14 edition), in 1933, all German political parties except the Nazi Party were outlawed.
Here, in the United States of America, our one-party corporate millionaire dictatorship did not outlaw all political parties. What they did was block them from participating in presidential debates. Is this history repeating itself?
Funny how some things never seem to change.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.