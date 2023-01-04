Well, Christmas was just fabulous. My 10-year-old got a board game, “The Game of Life.” As we played, he was faced with a career choice: to be an athlete or a “Social Media Influencer.” Can you believe it? The makers of kids’ board games now think that “Social Media Influencer” is a legitimate human endeavor.
This, in turn, reminded me of the Associated Press Dec. 28 article, “Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place.” Never mind that the ruling in question was only a temporary stay to allow the court more time to review the matter. Never mind the possibility that many asylum applicants have simply done so not because they are under any concrete threat of persecution, but because they perceive that this is the easiest way to gain access to a much easier life. The real issue is the tear-jerking, highly prejudicial language with which the Associated Press routinely dresses its editorials as news stories.
I advised my 10-year-old to become an athlete. More like an honest living.
