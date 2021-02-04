Editor,
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution includes the freedom of speech. So I’m very curious why a business owner can’t express his words/speech on who he or she endorses as a presidential candidate, attends rallies; without being banned from selling their product in certain stores that don’t agree with their political viewpoints.
Isn’t that censorship? Isn’t that illegal? Isn’t that wrong?
Free speech doesn’t give us the right to convey profanity, violence, hatred; but those three areas were not violated. What was violated from the censoring side was “we don’t agree with you, we don’t like what you’re saying; therefore we will censor you by not allowing your product to be sold at our stores.”
Wow, unbelievable! In case you are wondering who I’m talking about, it’s “My Pillow” Yes, the owner/CEO Mike Lindell has been told that several stores will no longer carry his products due to his political affiliation with former President Trump.
Two local stores are Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s. Personally, because of their unethical business practices (censorship) I plan on not shopping at their stores any longer. Think about if you were not able to voice your political views out loud, how would that make you feel? Think about if you had a business product and you were censored all because your candidate choice was different than someone else’s. “Unity and healing” I heard our new president say, censorship/banning products is not unifying or healing.
Sharon King
Redwood City
(1) comment
I agree Sharon. Those on the right need to put down their opposition to boycott and start to only do business with people who think like we do. If you want to cancel us, we will cancel you. Next time you look to buy a product or service, make sure that they have the same political views you do. You need to fight fire with fire, I will be boycotting Bed, Bath and Beyond and Kohls as well. Two can play that game and may the best man (or woman) win.
