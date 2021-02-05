Editor,
In her letter to the editor on Feb. 4, Sharon King seems to be confused about the difference between censorship and a business’ right to determine what they choose to sell.
According to her, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have decided to longer carry “My Pillow” because of its CEO’s support of the “stolen election” conspiracy and support for our former president. She asserts that decision is “censorship” and illegal.
She is correct about one thing, though; she has the right to cease purchasing from those stores in protest.
Bob Stine
San Mateo
