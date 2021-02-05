Editor,
On Feb. 4, letter writer Sharon King presented an argument that a business choosing to not do business with another business was a First Amendment violation. She asked “Isn’t that censorship, isn’t that illegal, isn’t that wrong?” No, no and no.
Perhaps her school didn’t require actually reading the Constitution or Bill of Rights so I will present the amendment to her for perhaps the first time. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
No government, local, state or federal, has passed any law telling businesses who they may do business with. If anything, it is an expression of true freedom that these companies chose not to do business with someone they found disagreeable, just as she can elect to not shop in their stores. No government official has censored Mr. Lindell’s words, actions or deeds as he can say whatever he wants to whomever he wants. Hope that helps Ms. King!
Gus Sinks
San Bruno
