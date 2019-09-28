Editor,
Hardly a day goes by that we aren’t confronted with a new “crisis” of one sort or another. From the housing crisis or climate crisis, to the crisis at the border or any number of constitutional crises, it is a wonder why we aren’t all panic stricken.
I worry that the overuse of the word “crisis” may cause a real one to be ignored. Most of us learned about “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” as children, it seems like some didn’t.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
