Editor,
Those who experienced a weekend with no electricity owe thanks to the small army of workers who worked during a historic storm to restore electricity to our homes. On Monday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m., two PG&E trucks showed up outside our home and the crew started to work, which resulted in electricity being restored to our neighborhood.
Thank you for your professionalism and great attitudes.
Rich Grogan
Burlingame
