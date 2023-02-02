I’m writing in response to the Jan. 17 article “Post-storm lessons” by Matt Grocott, which was about the recent storms in California and what we can learn from them. I agree that there is a need for a “rainy day fund” for disasters and that it is concerning that California does not currently have one. However, I would like to focus on the second lesson mentioned in the article, which is the need for diversity in our energy sources.
Mr. Grocott contends that people need gas-fueled homes and cars during an electrical outage. The burning of fossil fuels is the primary cause of climate change, which leads to the extreme weather events that can cause power outages. By electrifying buildings and installing local power storage systems, we can ensure that, even when the electrical grid goes down, we still have access to heat, hot water and other essential services without the use of fossil fuels.
Additionally, by transitioning to clean electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind, we can further reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in building electrification and residential power storage not only makes our energy systems more resilient, but also helps address one of the underlying causes of climate change.
While electric-grid improvements and building electrification will require significant investments, they are crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of our energy systems ... and our climate. I urge our government officials to prioritize these investments and to ensure that we are prepared for future storms and other emergency situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.