I’ve been a homeowner in Belmont for over 10 years with young children and a pair of dogs. Living in the hilly areas of Belmont where sidewalks are scarce and traffic is increasing, our family utilizes the safety of the trails and open spaces of Belmont daily. I read the San Mateo Daily Journal article (“A plan delayed is a plan denied,” July 13 edition) and completely agree with the perspective and that the PROS plan should move forward with the July 26 City Council voting. I was able to participate in the survey and was given ample knowledge of the project throughout the last two years.
