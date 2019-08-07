Editor,
Redwood City Mayor Ian Bain’s recent op-ed, “The Bay Area Needs a New Governance Model” in the July 31 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal, makes a huge amount of sense. Decades of bad decisions in our region have resulted in unbalanced growth, creating massive housing shortages and overwhelmed transportation systems. We need better regional planning and bigger thinking to solve these and other massive infrastructure shortcomings. A strong regional oversight board, as proposed by Mayor Bain, would be a step in the right direction.
Bob Wilson
Redwood Shores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.