Editor,
A Daily Journal article on May 1 entitled, “Bay Area transit poll causes stir,” said that Charles Stone, SamTrans board member and Belmont mayor, “had concerns about the wording of the polling questions and wanted to see all the data and questions released to the public for transparency.” That’s laughable because Stone and the rest of the Belmont City Council refused to release the questions and some key answers from a survey of residents in April 2020 to see if they wanted new taxes. Stone is hypocritical and supports transparency when it’s in his interests, but opposes it otherwise.
Stone knows that the wording of polling questions is critical because wording on past Belmont surveys has been routinely used to manipulate residents into voting the way the council wants. Belmont’s council has been one of the least transparent in the county since Stone joined it in 2013, and Stone’s profession of interest in transparency in this case is wildly out of step with his past actions.
Tim E. Strinden
Belmont
