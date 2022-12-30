We might want to tone down the enthusiasm over fusion. (Wednesday, Dec. 28 letters.) As the MIT Technology Review points out: “While within the reactor there was net energy gain, in reality producing that 3.15 megajoules took about 300 megajoules from the grid.”
Also, fusion power plants aren’t particularly clean. Fusion emits neutrons that make the walls of the containment vessel radioactive. While it’s a smaller problem than the wastes produced by fission, it’s still a toxic waste that needs to be carefully managed.
It’s far too early to estimate the cost of electricity from fusion, but there is not yet a reason to believe that fusion will fulfill fission’s promise of “too cheap to meter.” Fusion has been a technology that is always 20 years away. Now it is a technology that is just 20 years away.
