Editor,
I just received an advertisement for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. What struck me as odd was his opening in big, bold letters: CARLOS BOLANOS PUTS PUBLIC SAFETY FIRST FOR ALL. Really? Then, Mr. Bolanos, why is it that you will not notify ICE when they are awaiting for a prisoner to be released from the county jail to transition into their custody? I seem to recall an incident in 2015 when an undocumented immigrant shot and killed Kathryn Steinle, who was 32 years old. Although he was found not guilty, he recently admitted that he was, in fact, aiming at her. Do you really believe in your slogan?
Joe Simoni
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.