Editor,
The silence of the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees is deafening. We have not seen any public statements released by the board throwing light on the former chancellor and vice chancellor’s financial and legal woes, which rise way above the category of a petty cash shortage. The board’s apparent failure to exercise good governance and discharge their fiduciary obligations makes it necessary to inform taxpayers. A public apology would be nice and in some cases a resignation may be proper.
Voter apathy and lack of interest may render their positions safe for now. Current trustees have been in office since 1997, 2015, 2018 and 2020 respectively. The San Mateo County district attorney has indicated he is not expecting additional indictments.
The two officials had long tenures with the district and the 2019 board members in office at the time chose to honor one of them with an emeritus designation, defined in the dictionary as “a retired or honorably discharged from active professional duty,” plus an annual compensation of $467,000. The board has indicated they have asked Mr. Galatolo for the return of both the $467,000 and $662,000 of fringe benefits. Let’s hope his check will soon be in the mail.
The current silence is reminiscent of the shroud of secrecy surrounding the bungled sale of KCSM-TV back in 2013.
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.