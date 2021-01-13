Editor,
So, Matt Grocott thought about participating in domestic terrorism but didn’t have time in his schedule to go to Washington? (“My experience Jan. 6” in the Jan. 12 edition of the Daily Journal).
Good to know.
We also noticed Matt didn’t criticize the actions of those terrorists or offer his condolences to the law enforcement people who were injured or killed in the attack on the Capitol. No doubt that was because the Daily Journal failed to give him enough space. Hopefully the publisher will correct that situation.
Mark Olbert
Seth Rosenblatt
San Carlos
