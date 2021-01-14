Editor,
A message to Mr. Grocott: You should first submit your column to Mark Obert and Seth Rosenblatt (“Response to Grocott’s ‘experience’” letter to the editor in the Jan. 13 Daily Journal) for approval or censorship.
That is what my father had to do in Perú during the government of the military junta.
Therefore very few of his articles saw the light of day during those years.
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
