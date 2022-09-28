Neil Wild’s letter titled “Democrats are failing” in the Sept. 17 edition is a perfect example of Republican hypocrisy, lying, truth denying, ignorance and disrespect. Wild claims that he is a Republican and not a MAGA Republican, yet, in his letter, he sure acts like a MAGA Republican by his complete hypocrisy, lying, name calling and disrespect to the Democrats and President Biden. Wild falsely claims that President Biden “has done less than nothing for the American people.” News flash Mr. Wild, President Biden has accomplished a lot in his first two years in office, you are just lying about it!
President Biden’s accomplishments include:
1). Averting a nationwide railroad strike with the announcement of a tentative deal;
2). Reaffirmed America’s commitment to NATO, after it was nearly destroyed by Trump;
3). Regained America’s worldwide reputation of strength and power, after Trump made America look like a “Banana Republic”;
4). The first gun control legislation in decades passed in Congress;
5). The Inflation Reduction Act passed and signed into law;
6). America rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, after Trump stopped America’s participation;
7). Major stimulus package passed that helped tens of millions of Americans during COVID-19 pandemic; and
8). Student loan debt forgiveness passed to help millions of Americans.
So, the question is, what is the difference between a “regular” Republican and a “MAGA” Republican? Maybe, the difference is, if a Republican wears a MAGA hat out in public, or, just inside his own home.
