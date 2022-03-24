Editor,

Redwood City’s Draft Housing Element envisions 6,882 new housing units in the next eight years. This is commendable, but there is a disconnect between the Housing Element and current city commercial development approvals.

The Sequoia Station proposal alone could bring in 6,300 jobs, which would require 4,210 units of housing, yet, the project includes only 631 units. There are also several million square feet of other commercial developments that will adversely impact the housing supply citywide and regionally, so 6,882 units is not a large number in relation to the overall need.

Redwood City is also far behind on jobs/housing fit because housing for families making up to $80,000 per year is lagging behind market rate housing. Every new high-income job creates a need for lower income support personnel who also need to be housed. The city’s Draft Housing Element acknowledge this, but the strategies contained in the proposal do not appear be meeting the need.

Redwood City and other Peninsula cities should mitigate their anticipated jobs/housing imbalances with more effective solutions.

David Crabbe

San Carlos

