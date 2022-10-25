Editor,
Editor,
As a lifelong environmentalist and advocate for the preservation of agriculture on the San Mateo Coast, I’m voting for Ray Mueller.
At first glance, one might think that the interests of the environmental and agricultural communities would be at odds — environmentalists work to protect and preserve rural lands; farmers and ranchers work those same lands to put food on our tables and feed their families.
Ray Mueller knows that in the face of climate change, environmentalists and farmer/ranchers in San Mateo County must work together.
Ray knows that innovations in farming and ranching practices and adaptive land management, have paved the way for these two communities to work together shoulder-to-shoulder.
This is why Ray has earned the sole endorsement of the Sierra Club, key members of Green Foothills and POST, and every member of the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District Board of Directors.
It’s also why he’s earned the crucial endorsements of the San Mateo County Farm Bureau, and Belinda Arriaga and Victoria Sanchez De Alba, leaders in the Farmworkers Affairs Coalition.
Strange bedfellows? Not really, just smart and timely county leadership.
Ray Mueller is the face of San Mateo County’s future. Join me in voting for him!
Zoe Kersteen-Tucker
Moss Beach
The letter writer is the president of the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District Board of Directors.
