Putin has overestimated his ability to occupy Ukraine. It’s not the number of weapons but the will to fight that counts. Russian soldiers don’t hate Ukrainians. They didn’t sign up to kill women and children. The morale of Russian soldiers will crumble as javelin and stinger missiles take out their World War II invasion force of tanks and aircraft.
We need to max out every measure including sanctions to ensure Putin’s defeat. A massive online media campaign should tell the Russian people of the slaughter of innocent men, women and children being committed in their name on Putin’s orders.
They should know that almost every country in the world opposes their invasion of Ukraine including China who has not supported it. Putin has made the Russian nation a pariah in the world.
The $10 trillion in Russian oligarch assets in hidden Western banks should be seized with the promise that this stolen money will be returned to the Russian people after Russia leaves Ukraine and reparations are paid to Ukraine.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
