Editor,
It appears that President Trump is obsessed with corruption. I think he need look no further than his own family, notably his sister, his Cabinet and Don Jr.
A former federal court judge, his sister, her corruption should be considered the most egregious form of corruption since she held an office in the judiciary and should know better. And members of his Cabinet who have been investigated for corruption should be called out by the president and gone after for their crimes. While he is at it, he should look into Don Jr.’s corruption in his travels around the world. No evidence, but the president should investigate, just in case.
These are cases where it should be easy for President Trump to investigate and prosecute corruption. Easy wins for both America and Trump.
Bob Krainz
Belmont
