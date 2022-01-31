Editor,
In her guest perspective appearing in the Jan. 20 Daily Journal, Karen Tuzman splits the idea of “The American Dream” into Individual and Collective American Dreams. The split is disingenuous.
The original American Dream is as she quotes, “Life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone.” That from an individual perspective this means happiness and prosperity on a personal level should not conflict with the idea that it should be possible for everyone to achieve personal happiness. It is not a collective dream. Collective is an invention that makes a person feel superior when her rules and laws restrict the majority in the name of, oh say, “equity” rather than “equality of opportunity.”
Tuzman asserts that the reason for Senate Bill 9 is that local zoning laws prohibit blacks from moving into single-family home neighborhoods and are rooted in segregationist practice. The assertion is merely another invention. Mark Olbert in his guest perspective in the Jan. 24 Daily Journal gives many excellent reasons why SB 9 is state government usurping local control over housing policy.
Zoning laws, or local control of neighborhoods, is rarely if ever politically motivated. SB 9 as Tuzman states, is a law targeting local control and it is politically motivated. The ideology behind SB 9 is that we who live in these local neighborhoods are white and racist, because we set standards for residency in our neighborhoods that black people cannot meet. Not now nor ever. Like much of today’s Democrat platform, the ideology leads to law-making that is authoritarian, inefficient, redristributive, unnecessary, and more than inconvenient to the populace at large.
We’ll see you Democrats at the polls this November!
