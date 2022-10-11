Editor, .
As a member of the San Carlos City Council since 2011, I have had the privilege of serving with 10 council colleagues. We have interacted personally and professionally as dedicated civil servants.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 20, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor, .
As a member of the San Carlos City Council since 2011, I have had the privilege of serving with 10 council colleagues. We have interacted personally and professionally as dedicated civil servants.
Since 2018, Laura Parmer-Lohan has been one of those colleagues. Since then, she has distinguished herself with her compassion, dedication, respect and preparedness. She asks insightful questions, does her homework, and skillfully collaborates with me and other members of the council to find practical, meaningful solutions to our many challenges. In 2020, I served as mayor and Laura as vice mayor. During that tumultuous year, Laura earnestly sought out community and business leaders to understand their COVID-related issues. She was then instrumental in securing the practical help that we needed as neighbors and business owners.
As an elected official, you serve the entire community. That is what Laura has done as a council member and will do as our next county supervisor. She will collaborate with her colleagues on the board to address the most vital issues of her constituents across the district and the county. Current supervisor Don Horsley endorses her to succeed him.
Laura’s value of community and commitment to action makes her the kind of leader we need in San Mateo County to take us into the future. She has my full support and I encourage you to join me in voting for Laura Parmer-Lohan for County Supervisor (District 3).
Ron Collins
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the San Carlos City Council.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.