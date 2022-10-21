November’s election will be historic. The recent egregious theft of women’s rights means that we must take action. We must elect leaders up and down the ballot who will fight for us and for our daughters at every level of decision-making. Laura Parmer-Lohan, candidate for San Mateo County supervisor, is one of those leaders.
Carole Groom is currently our only female San Mateo County supervisor, and she has joined organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Equality California, and FundHer in supporting Laura’s campaign. Carole’s term will end soon, so let’s ensure that we continue to benefit from a strong woman’s perspective and not revert to an all-male board.
Laura Parmer-Lohan will lead efforts to provide funding to help out-of-state survivors of rape and incest receive safe abortions here. She will ensure that all women throughout the county will be heard and prioritized at budget time. She will work tirelessly to expand funding for child care, mammograms, domestic violence prevention, and women’s health screenings.
Laura will represent all of the unique communities in San Mateo County. She’s been endorsed by local firefighters and Cal Fire because they know she’ll invest in year-round wildfire prevention. Also, she is the only candidate with a plan to address the severe impacts of drought and protect our coastline, beaches and open spaces.
This November, make the right choice for our families and for our future – vote Laura Parmer-Lohan for Supervisor.
