Editor,
Regarding the April 18 story, “Resistance is fierce for duplex law,” I read 240 cities in California have opposed the bill, i.e. Senate Bill 9. There are approximately 480 cities in California. So half of the cities in California have registered their rejection of this neighborhood-killing legislation. I suspect there are many more cities in California that dislike this bill but don’t have the political courage to stand up to their special interest contributors or a few Sacramento politicians. Senate Bill 9 is not a pro-housing bill, it is a pro-development bill and designed to steal the rights of local communities to maintain their own land use policies.
David Altscher
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.