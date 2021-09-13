Editor,
Here’s the main reason to vote yes to recall Gov. Newsom: He’ll almost certainly mandate vaccine passports. Why is this bad? It will not only hurt our already weakened businesses, but even those of us who are vaccinated will lose the liberty and rights we’ve always enjoyed.
If the state mandates vaccine passports, it’s good-bye freedom. The government can always up the ante later by mandating a booster shot, then another, and then ID2020 that has all your medical and financial information on it, etc.
This is what turned into the “Social Credit Score” in Communist China. The Chinese government has complete control of its people through this surveillance program, as the state watches everything they do. It can turn off people’s access to their money, and more.
And the same is very likely to happen in California unless we oust Newsom, replace him with Larry Elder — Gavin’s strongest opponent, who vows to end COVID mandates — and refuse to be bullied into accepting these passports to serfdom.
Cherie Zaslawsky
Menlo Park
