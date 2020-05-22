Editor,
Regarding the Daily Journal’s May 20 article on state budget cuts, Gov. Newsom’s (misplaced) priorities are evident: tens of millions of dollars for people here illegally, but budget cuts to the program to keep senior American citizens out of nursing homes, which are the epicenter of COVID deaths. I hope all Californians wake up to the damage this man is doing to our state.
Ken Rado
San Carlos
