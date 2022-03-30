Editor,
The article Mark Simon wrote on March 24 touches on a critical issue but is shy of asking the questions a journalist must make.
The main question is why Mr. Bolanos would launch an ad hominem attack against one of our finest female officers in the county, particularly when she is running a clean campaign and has said nothing negative about him.
It may indicate that Mr. Bolanos is desperate because he has decided to run a dirty campaign that cannot dig any substantial claims. Perhaps he is worried about his poor standing with Democrats due to his record on civil rights. After all, Mr. Bolanos has failed to secure the democratic endorsement in the past and has a history of changing party preference sporadically as it suits him.
Now, I know Mr. Bolanos, and he isn’t Donald Trump. Still, he demonstrates poor character and ethics by using an ad hominem attack on a candidate who has said nothing negative about him. It is eye-raising because he has garnered severe controversies in the past with operation dollhouse [https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2007/04/25/whatever-happens-in-vegas/] to mention only one.
If anything, this only shows that Mr. Bolanos is unreliable, unscrupulous and cannot be trusted to be the top cop in our county. I shall vote for Christina Corpus. If you value human life and property, I recommend you do too.
Ray Larios
Burlingame
